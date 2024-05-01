Honda Philippines' motorcycle output hits 8 million

HONDA Philippines Inc. (HPI) has marked the production of its eight millionth motorcycle unit, signifying its commitment to providing high-quality, reliable and environment-friendly motorcycles in the country.

The company’s motorcycles cater to various needs, including commuting, solo use and leisure for those seeking a user-friendly automatic riding experience.

The breakdown of HPI’s eight million units produced further illustrates the company’s impact on Filipino mobility.

Cub motorcycles account for 49 percent (3,921,083 units), serving as reliable and fuel-efficient transportation options that have become a key player in Filipino mobility.

Business motorcycles make up 34 percent (2,694,170 units), catering to the needs of businesses and entrepreneurs, thus promoting economic growth.

Sports motorcycles represent three percent (222,747 units), appealing to adventure-seeking Filipino riders. AT (automatic) motorcycles which are currently the main driver and trend of the market contribute 15 percent (1,162,000 units), offering a user-friendly and convenient riding experience. / PR