Honed towards his own

From the construction industry, Ryan joined one of Cebu’s premier architectural firms, The Gallego Architects. Initially serving as a project architect, he was later promoted to the role of technical design head. During his time with the firm, he honed his skills in designing hotels and resorts, gaining the confidence to handle such projects.

“My decision to work in a construction company before joining a design firm was intentional,” he revealed. “This allowed me to familiarize myself with construction methodologies and technicalities, providing valuable insights for my role as a designer. I chose these companies due to their standing as leading entities in Cebu City, specializing in construction and design services, respectively.”

Ryan is thankful for the years of fruitful experience in architectural design and construction as it taught him to be hands-on in key tasks, to have a keen eye for detail, and to be conscious about time management for optimal results in every project. He wishes to share with current and future architectural apprentices and interns, in general, to always value their real-world experiences under different firms and offices.

Starting on his own wasn’t easy, but his varied work experiences have made him a seasoned architect, ready to face the challenges of being a private practitioner. The strategic approach of having an “anchor client” to sustain initial operations resulted in several referrals, eventually contributing to the expansion of his professional network.

The story of the RBCatubig Architectural office inspires future professionals not to rush but to take every opportunity for growth and learning. This is crucial, especially in architecture, where the practice is dynamic, and architects must always be on their toes to keep up with innovations and provide the best professional service to people.