Honeydrop returns with surprise single ‘Pavements’

AFTER a long unofficial hiatus, Cebu-based indie rock band Honeydrop has released a surprise new single, “Pavements,” marking their first new music in six years.

A longtime staple in their live sets since 2018, “Pavements” finally gets an official release — now reworked to reflect the band’s growth over time.

“The idea was to create a song that gives a nod to the ‘midwest emo’ influence we had at that time,” said vocalist Debb Acebu. “I think that still lives up to now, but with a more renewed approach to its arrangement.”

The track was written by Acebu and guitarist Karl Lucente, with contributions from original members Jud Sala, Tram Florido and Jeriel Laraño. New members Miguel Lim and Jesiree Rosales also helped shape the final version.

Described by the band as “rooted in grief and pain,” the song explores acceptance and moving forward — capturing the feeling of “walking alone with your thoughts, uncertain of where the road will lead.”

Honeydrop rose to prominence during Cebu’s indie rock boom in the 2010s, with releases like “Prelude” and “Signs” gaining a strong following. Their last release was “Luna” in 2018.

“Pavements” is now available on major streaming platforms. / PR