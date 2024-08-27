Honoring pets we've lost through the power of cinema

There’s a unique and profound bond that forms between us and our furry companions — one built on unconditional love, loyalty and the simplest joys in life. When that bond is broken by the loss of our pets, the grief can be overwhelming. But as much as our hearts ache, we come to realize that this pain is the price we pay for love.

This Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2024, we observe Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day, a day dedicated to honoring the memories of our beloved pets who have crossed the Rainbow Bridge. The “Rainbow Bridge” is a term used in an old story often shared among pet owners who have lost a beloved animal companion. According to the story, when a pet dies, it crosses a magical Rainbow Bridge. On the other side is a beautiful meadow where the pet is restored to perfect health and happiness.

To keep their memory alive and to honor the bond we shared with our unforgettable best friends, we can turn to one of the most powerful forms of art — movies. Here are some heartfelt dog movies that will comfort you and remind you of the deep connection we have with our canine companions:

“A Dog’s Purpose” (2017)

Bailey, a dog who lives multiple lives, learns that each life has a unique purpose, always finding his way back to his true owner. “Humans are complicated. They do things dogs don’t understand. Like leave.” This heartfelt story delves into the profound connection between humans and their pets and achieved a worldwide box office gross of $205 million.

“Isle of Dogs” (2018)

Set in a dystopian Japan, “Isle of Dogs” follows a boy who ventures to an island of exiled canines to rescue his beloved dog. The film, known for its distinctive animation and lines like “I wish somebody spoke his language,” won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the Berlin International Film Festival and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

“Beethoven” (1992)

Beethoven, a massive St. Bernard, turns a family’s life upside down with his chaotic yet lovable presence. As one character says, “Missy, you remember Beethoven? Well, we think we should tell him that you’re the mother of his puppies.” The film’s blend of humor and heart made it a commercial success, earning it a Young Artist Award nomination for Best Family Motion Picture -- Comedy.

“Marley & Me” (2008)

Marley, a rambunctious Labrador, becomes the heart of a growing family, teaching them about life, love and loss. “A dog has no use for fancy cars, big homes, or designer clothes. A waterlogged stick will do just fine.” This heartfelt story resonated with audiences and was nominated for the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Family Movie.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” (2021)

Clifford, a giant red dog, and his owner Emily navigate the ups and downs of city life, proving that love can make the impossible possible. As one character wisely says, “How big is he gonna get? Well, that depends, doesn’t it? On how much you love him.” The film’s charm and visual effects earned it several nominations, including Best Family Film in Sunset Film Circle Awards 2022.

“A Dog’s Way Home” (2019)

Bella, a loyal dog, follows on a 400-mile journey through the wilderness to reunite with her owner, showing that love knows no bounds. “A lot can happen between lost and found.” The film’s touching narrative earned it a nomination for the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Movie.

“Benji” (1974)

Benji, a clever stray, becomes an unlikely hero when he helps save two kidnapped children, showing that even the smallest dogs can have the biggest hearts. “I think Benji would be better at that.” This classic film was a significant success, earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song.