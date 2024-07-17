Hontiveros hands-off over Hayco comment

CEBU City Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros has refrained from commenting on a Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) official’s suggestion to transfer a local education official due to alleged unprofessionalism during the Palarong Pambansa hosting.

When asked for a comment on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Hontiveros said that he does “not want to justify or protect both parties” based solely on the statement.

PSC Commissioner Edward Hayco, in a local daily report on Monday, July 15, 2024, said that Adolf Aguilar, Cebu City’s assistant schools division superintendent, should be transferred out of the city and Central Visayas due to unprofessionalism and negative feedback regarding the handling of the Palaro.

Aguilar served as chairman of the national steering committee of the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

“I guess along with the negative, naa man say positive outputs si Sir Adolf, especially at the very start, throughout. Siya man gyud ang unsay kinahanglan gani, siyay ni help namo to assist sa City Government (Sir Adolf also has positive outputs, especially at the very start and throughout. He provided the assistance needed to help the City Government),” said Hontiveros, who is also the chairman of education committee in the council.

“Siya ay metikoluso, detailed kaayo ba. Hunahuna niya dili unya mi maka-deliver sa equipment or ma-delay, ingon ana (He is meticulous, very detailed. He worries that we won’t be able to deliver the equipment or that there will be delay),” added Hontiveros.

Hontiveros praised Aguilar for his role in the preparation for the national sporting events, but stressed that he cannot discredit Hayco’s statement.

“It’s huge because a person in that position, si Hayco pa,” said Hontiveros.

Prior to his appointment to the PSC in 2022, Hayco had been influential in local sports, serving as a commissioner of the Cebu City Sports Commission for 12 years, where he intensified the grassroots development program of the City, producing and molding athletes to become winners.

Aguilar, in a Facebook post on July 16, said that in the face of uncertainties and obstacles, he chose to step up for Cebu City, to take charge and ensure that everything would be delivered on schedule.

“As an event organizer, I understand the importance of having planning parameters as the foundation for budgets and other preparations. These parameters serve as guidelines to help manage resources effectively and ensure that the event runs smoothly. However, it is disheartening when rudeness is perceived as simply denying requests that fall outside of these parameters,” he said.

He added: “Rudeness, as defined by some, may involve denying resources and payroll to individuals who only show up on the day of the event. It is crucial to prioritize those who have been actively involved in the preparations and have contributed their time and effort towards the success of the event. As someone who values taking care of people and ensuring their well-being, I strive to prioritize those who are dedicated and committed to their roles.”

He stressed that it is unfair to place blame on individuals who are simply doing their jobs and working within the set parameters and budgets.

The Palaro is a collaborative effort between the Department of Education (DepEd) and the local government unit, and it is essential for them to work together in harmony and cooperation, he added.

DepEd Central Visayas Director Salustiano Jimenez refused to comment on the matter on Tuesday.

SunStar Cebu tried to contact Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, Cebu City Local School Board Head Kimberly Esmena, and Cebu City Schools Division Superintendent Nimfa Bongo, but they did not respond as of press time. / CDF