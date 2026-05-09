Hontiveros rains treys as Cebu blasts Imus

DONDON Hontiveros proved that age is just a number after leading the Cebu Greats to a hard-fought 91-77 victory over Imus Yangke in the ongoing Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) at the One Arena on Friday, May 8, 2026.

The 48-year-old former Gilas Pilipinas standout erupted for 18 points, all coming from beyond the three-point line, to steer the Cebu Greats to their fourth win in six games (4-2).

The Cebu Greats trailed by nine points at the end of the first two quarters, 44-53, but came alive in the second half and gradually erased the deficit.

Joining Hontiveros, who also dished out three assists, in sparking the rally was Mark Meneses, who finished with 16 points, including a solid two-handed dunk, along with six rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and two assists.

Aside from the victory, Hontiveros, famously known as the Cebuano Hotshot in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), also made MPBL history after sharing the court in the fourth quarter with his son, Ice.

They became only the second father-and-son tandem to play together at the same time in the MPBL, following Marlou Aquino and his son Matthew Aquino with the Bacoor Strikers in 2019.

Wowie Escosio also delivered a solid performance with 12 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, while Paul Desiderio added 11 points, two rebounds, and two assists. Simon Camacho also contributed 11 points along with nine rebounds.

Imus was led by Joseph Mark Marquez, who tallied 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists. | JBM