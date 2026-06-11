‘HOOK UP The Musical’ returns to Cebu stage this June

After a successful debut run, “HOOK UP The Musical” is set to return to Cebu on June 13, 2026, with a restaging that aims to reach a wider audience while continuing conversations around relationships, identity and sexual health.

Written and directed by Cebuano playwright and songwriter Jude Gitamondoc, the original Cebuano musical explores modern relationships and the complexities of human connection in the digital age through music, humor and emotionally grounded storytelling.

The musical’s return comes amid growing concern over rising HIV cases among young people in Cebu and Central Visayas. Through its characters and narratives, “HOOK UP” tackles themes of intimacy, vulnerability, stigma and sexual health, using theater as a platform for both entertainment and awareness.

Public health professionals have praised the production for addressing these issues through art. Provincial government public health consultant Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan described the musical as an “extraordinary, world-class production” that delivers an important public health message with honesty and empathy.

Meanwhile, infectious disease specialist Dr. Bryan Albert Lim called the production “honest, raw and profoundly human,” noting its relevance as HIV cases continue to rise.

Produced by Kadasig Entertainment Production, the restaging reflects the company’s commitment to creating original Filipino works that engage audiences in meaningful conversations.

“This restaging is not just about making the show bigger,” Gitamondoc said. “It’s about reaching more audiences who need to hear its message.”

“HOOK UP The Musical” will be staged at SMX Sky Hall at SM Seaside Cebu on June 13. / PR