Horror-action film They Will Kill You blends gore, humor

DIRECTOR Kirill Sokolov brings a mix of horror, action and dark comedy in his latest film, They Will Kill You.

The film, written and directed by Sokolov, is produced by Andy Muschietti, known for horror hits It, It Chapter Two and Mama. It features a cast that includes Zazie Beetz, Tom Felton, Heather Graham and Patricia Arquette.

Sokolov said the concept was inspired by a real-life experience a decade ago when he and his wife stayed in an apartment building where neighbors seemed unusually close-knit.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they came and took us… and maybe that’s how they prolong their lives,” he said, recalling how the idea evolved into the film.

The story follows a young woman who must survive the night inside a cult-controlled lair known as the Virgil — a deadly trap where she risks becoming the next sacrifice.

Zazie Beetz praised the script for its energy and originality, while Tom Felton described it as unlike anything he had read before.

“Get ready. It’s about to get bloody,” Beetz said.

The film will be released in North America on March 27, 2026, with international screenings beginning March 25. / PR