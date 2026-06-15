Hose mapping system saves homes in Mandaue City fire

FIREFIGHTERS relied on a fire hydrant and hose mapping system to contain a residential fire deep inside a narrow alley in Sitio Mabolo Dos, Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue City on Sunday evening, June 14, 2026, preventing a more devastating blaze.

The fire, which was raised to a first alarm, damaged three residential structures with a combined floor area of 69 square meters and displaced two families composed of six individuals. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

FO1 Arjim Mendaros, public information officer of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Mandaue City Fire Station, said the fire was challenging because the affected area was located in an interior alley inaccessible to large fire trucks.

“The area is deep inside a narrow alley, so our fire trucks could not directly enter the immediate fire scene,” Mendaros said.

Despite the difficult terrain, firefighters quickly controlled the blaze using pre-established fire hydrant and hose mapping systems.

“We have already mapped the locations of fire hydrants and the number of hoses needed in areas with limited access. Through this strategy, our personnel were able to extend the hose lines to the fire scene and suppress the fire efficiently,” he said.

Rapid response

The BFP received the alarm at 7:03 p.m. and dispatched personnel from the Mandaue City Fire Station in Barangay Centro, according to the official incident report.

Responding units arrived at the scene at 7:06 p.m., posting a response time of three minutes. Incident Commander Fire Inspector Roy Kentilitisca declared the first alarm upon arrival.

Firefighters worked for nearly an hour before placing the fire under control at 7:51 p.m. The blaze was officially declared extinguished at 8:20 p.m.

Five fire trucks, along with one ambulance, were deployed to the scene. Twenty auxiliary responders assisted the BFP in firefighting and emergency response operations.

Investigation ongoing

Authorities identified the owner of the affected property as Claudia Perez.

An initial investigation by the BFP points to an electrical wiring connection issue within one of the residential structures as the probable cause of the fire. Mendaros said further investigation is ongoing to determine the exact origin.

The fire station reported that the incident highlighted the importance of emergency preparedness and strategic planning, especially in densely populated communities with narrow access roads. The coordinated efforts of responders prevented the blaze from spreading to neighboring homes, sparing residents from greater losses. / ABC