Hospital: Accreditation suspension does not affect operations, quality care

CEBU Maternity Hospital Inc. (CMHI) has maintained that the three-month suspension of its accreditation from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth) stems from a single administrative incident in 2011 and does not reflect its current operations, standards or quality of patient care.

CMHI said the hospital remains fully compliant with existing health regulations, stressing that the issue involved an error committed by an individual employee more than a decade ago and was neither sanctioned nor tolerated by the institution.

“It bears emphasizing that the implementation of the suspension in 2026 relates solely to that singular, long-resolved incident and does not reflect the hospital’s present operations, standards, or the quality of care it currently delivers,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital said the matter was addressed at the time through corrective actions and institutional safeguards. Administrators ensured that all protocols were updated to prevent similar incidents from happening.

Philhealth earlier announced the suspension of the hospital’s accreditation from March 2 to May 31, 2026. The state health insurer imposed the penalty after finding that the medical facility breached accreditation warranties under the National Health Insurance Act.

The penalty was linked to a 2011 inspection that flagged an alleged improper benefit claim and under-deduction of room and board charges. The hospital complied with the findings and directives of Philhealth while continuing to operate and provide safe and quality maternal and neonatal healthcare services.

To mitigate the impact of the temporary loss of Philhealth coverage, the hospital will offer special discounts on maternal package services and house case classifications. These price reductions will be equivalent to the standard Philhealth deductions to help affected patients.

Management assured patients and the public of its continued cooperation with regulatory authorities. It also emphasized its commitment to transparency, accountability and uninterrupted healthcare services during the suspension period. / JJL