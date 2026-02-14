Hospital eyes regional leadership in cardiac care with hybrid institute

IN A major leap for healthcare in the Philippines, Chong Hua Hospital (CHH) Mandaue officially launched its Heart and Vascular Institute on February 14, 2026. This new facility features the country’s first fully "hybrid" treatment system, which combines advanced imaging and surgery in one place.

Located on the hospital’s lower ground floor in the North Reclamation Area, the institute allows doctors to diagnose, operate, and help patients recover—all within a single, high-tech center.

1 room, 2 ways to save lives

What makes this institute special is its "hybrid" operating room. It features a dual platform using the Philips Azurion 7 and Siemens Healthineers systems.

This setup allows surgeons and heart specialists to work side-by-side. If a patient needs a simple catheter procedure but suddenly requires open-heart surgery, the team can switch gears immediately without moving the patient to a different room. This reduces risk and saves precious time during emergencies.

Bringing specialized care closer to home

For years, many patients from Visayas and Mindanao had to travel to Manila or even abroad for complex heart procedures.



“I used to bring my cases to Manila, but now we can stay home. The family can stay with us,” said Dr. Francisco Cho Jr., the institute's director. He noted that staying local saves families money on travel and hotel stays while keeping loved ones close during recovery.

A complete system for recovery

The massive 2,998-square-meter facility isn't just about surgery. It includes:



Advanced Monitoring: Coronary Care Unit beds that are ready for dialysis.

High-Tech Imaging: Systems that provide clearer pictures with less radiation exposure.

Cardiac Rehab: A dedicated unit to help patients get back on their feet after treatment.

Making heart care affordable

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the Philippines, often due to delayed treatment or high costs. Dr. Cho emphasized that these life-saving services are supported by PhilHealth. This includes coverage for heart attacks, stenting, and bypass surgeries, helping to lower the financial burden on families.



Dr. Maria Virginia Abalos, CHH Mandaue Medical Director, added that the hospital is working to coordinate with local governments for early detection, ensuring patients get help before their condition becomes critical.

What’s next?

The launch coincides with the hospital’s 10th anniversary in Mandaue City. While the facility is currently finishing final equipment checks, it is expected to be fully operational within the next one to two weeks.

With plans to expand the hospital from 300 to 450 beds, this new institute marks a major milestone in making world-class heart care accessible to everyone in the region. (EHP)