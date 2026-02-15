Hospital issues statement on hit-and-run case

Related story: Hit-and-run suspect out on bail; councilor eyes ‘Kingston Ralph Ordinance’ for bars

CHH issued a statement on Sunday, February 15, 2026, following public attention surrounding the death of Kingston Ralph Cheng, the victim of the hit-and-run incident.

The hospital emphasized that, as a healthcare institution, its primary responsibility is to provide timely and appropriate medical care to all patients upon arrival, focusing on preserving life and managing urgent medical conditions regardless of circumstances.

In cases where patients are under official custody, CHH follows established protocols and works closely with law enforcement authorities to ensure that medical treatment proceeds alongside required legal processes.

“Our role is strictly medical. Investigative or forensic matters, as well as legal accountability, rest solely with the appropriate authorities, and the hospital does not serve as a refuge from legal responsibility,” a portion of CHH’s statement reads.

The hospital also stressed that healthcare institutions should not be viewed as shelters from legal responsibility.

Citing patient privacy laws and medical confidentiality, CHH said it could not disclose specific medical details related to the case. It added that it trusts all relevant issues will be addressed through proper legal and investigative channels.

Finally, the hospital expressed deep sympathy to Cheng’s family and loved ones, acknowledging the impact of the incident on the community. (JJL)