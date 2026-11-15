Hospitals overcrowded as ward, ER admissions double capacity

EMERGENCY room (ER) utilization in Cebu Province’s 16 Capitol-run hospitals has reached 458.7 percent of authorized capacity, with 922 patients recorded against only 201 authorized ER beds, according to the Provincial Government’s latest hospital census.

The figure reflects the number of patients recorded across the Province’s ERs as of Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, based on the consolidated report released by Capitol health consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The same census recorded 1,426 admitted patients across the 16 hospitals, exceeding their combined authorized capacity of 682 beds by 109.1 percent, or 209.1 percent utilization.

Catalan said the report consolidates the daily patient counts of all 16 provincial and district hospitals to provide the public with a clearer picture of the number of patients being served by the provincial health facilities.

Growing patient demand

The consolidated census, which began on Wednesday, Nov. 11, covers patients in hospital wards, emergency rooms and outpatient departments, including those who remain under provincial hospital care while waiting for transfer to other medical facilities.

Catalan attributed the increased patient volume partly to growing public trust in Capitol-run hospitals.

She said there was a time when some families hesitated to seek medical attention at certain provincial hospitals, but more families are now turning to these facilities for healthcare services.

The increased demand, however, has added pressure on hospital wards, emergency rooms and outpatient departments.

The census also recorded 1,958 outpatient consultations, 410 patients receiving animal bite treatment and 138 patients in dengue fast lanes across the 16 hospitals.

Some patients await hospital transfers

Catalan said some patients remain under the care of provincial hospitals while waiting for transfer to tertiary medical facilities because their conditions require specialized treatment beyond the services covered by the hospitals’ Department of Health (DOH) licenses.

She said hospital medical teams continue providing care while coordinating referrals to higher-level facilities.

Catalan also appealed to tertiary hospital partners to expedite the acceptance of referrals and strengthen coordination so patients requiring specialized treatment can be transferred as soon as possible.

She acknowledged that waiting for hospital acceptance and transfer can be difficult for patients and their families.

Daily census to be released

Catalan said the Provincial Government started consolidating the individual hospital reports into one public census earlier this week.

The consolidated report is expected to be released by noon daily, covering the previous day’s patient count.

For non-urgent medical concerns, Catalan advised residents to seek initial assessment at their respective rural health units or city health centers, where health workers can determine whether further medical attention is necessary.

However, she reminded residents experiencing emergencies to seek immediate medical attention.

Catalan also thanked the medical and non-medical personnel of the 16 provincial hospitals for continuing to attend to patients, keep families informed and coordinate referrals amid the increasing patient volume. / CDF