Hot, humid weather expected to persist

WARM and humid weather conditions are expected to persist in Cebu and other parts of Central Visayas in the coming days due to the prevailing easterlies, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas.

Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino, in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, said the conditions will likely continue over the next few days, with heat index values potentially rising further.

The easterlies are winds that originate from the Pacific Ocean and move eastward across the Philippines, bringing warm and moist air that contributes to the hot and humid conditions experienced in the country.

Extreme danger

Pagasa said the heat index may go beyond 52 degrees Celsius, which poses extreme danger, from the last week of February until June 2027. The heat index measures the temperature that a person feels.

“Ang projected po talaga natin, mas titindi po ‘yung mga pagtaas ng heat index at temperature ay pagdating ng katapusan ng Pebrero until June. Ayun po kasi yung season na mainit po talaga at humid,” Pagasa weather forecaster Glaiza Esculiar said in a radio interview.

(What we project is that the increase in the heat index and temperature will intensify by the end of February until June. That is the season when it is really hot and humid.)

“Ine-expect na aabot ng halos danger level at mayroong potential din na umabot ng extreme danger,” she added.

(It is expected to reach near danger levels, and there is also a potential to reach extreme danger.)

El Niño phenomenon

Authorities earlier warned residents in areas with a high heat index against heat stroke. However, Esculiar said cooler weather may still persist during the Christmas season, though not cooler than last year.

The weather bureau previously noted that a strong El Niño is currently active in the tropical Pacific, which increases the chances of below-normal rainfall across parts of the country and may lead to dry spells or drought conditions.

Pagasa said climate models and expert evaluations indicate that the phenomenon will likely intensify into a very strong El Niño between September and December 2026, persisting through the first half of 2027.

Extreme caution

In Cebu, the highest recorded heat index reached 38 degrees Celsius at noon on Wednesday. Eclarino said heat indexes may reach 39 degrees Celsius or potentially up to 41 degrees Celsius in the succeeding days.

These readings fall under the extreme caution category, covering heat index values from 33 degrees Celsius to 41 degrees Celsius. Pagasa Visayas advised the public to stay hydrated, drink plenty of water and avoid prolonged direct exposure to sunlight.

Eclarino said localized thunderstorms may still occur in the coming days but are expected to be brief, generally lasting one to two hours. He said the easterlies remain the prevailing weather system bringing hot and humid conditions to the region.

Air quality

Meanwhile, air quality in Metro Cebu remained at fair levels on Wednesday, while the Toledo City monitoring station recorded good air quality, based on data from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7.

The Metro Cebu monitoring station recorded a steady Air Quality Index (AQI) of 60, classified as fair, during its updates at 7 a.m., 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. In contrast, the monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City recorded an AQI of nine, classified as good.

The EMB 7 advised the public to stay informed and regularly check its official air quality advisories. / DPC, TPM