Hot, humid weather to persist in Cebu

HOT and humid weather conditions are expected to persist in Cebu in the coming days, with the heat index in parts of the country possibly reaching up to 39 degrees Celsius, according to the weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas said there is a 79 percent chance of El Niño conditions developing between June and August, with the phenomenon possibly lasting into early 2027.

The province remains under an El Niño alert, although no official advisory has yet been issued on its full onset.

In an interview on Monday, May 11, 2026, Pagasa Visayas chief forecaster Jhomer Eclarino said Cebu remains under an El Niño alert, an early warning of conditions that may lead to the warm phase of the El Niño–Southern Oscillation, typically associated with below-normal rainfall, dry spells and potential drought.

He said generally fair weather will continue, but high humidity will make conditions feel hotter.

Eclarino advised the public to limit prolonged sun exposure, stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours.

Cebu recorded its highest heat index this season at 41 degrees Celsius on April 28.

Pagasa Visayas warned that such levels fall under the “extreme caution” category (33°C to 41°C), where heat cramps and heat exhaustion may occur with prolonged exposure.

Weather specialists said isolated rain showers and thunderstorms may still develop due to localized convection, but these are not expected to significantly ease dry conditions across most areas.

Eclarino explained that the country is still in the dry and warm season, with the hottest conditions expected before the onset of the rainy period.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of water and avoid outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. as hot and humid conditions persist. / DPC, MVG