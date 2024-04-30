Hot-shooting Aspacio drops 48 points vs. Argao

RHAPHAEL Ymmanuel Aspacio channeled his inner Stephen Curry and torched Argao for 48 points to lift Badian, 109-104, in the Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Inter-town Basketball Tournament on April 28, 2024 at the Moalboal covered court.

Aspacio finished with a tournament-high 48 points, including an impressive 22 points in the third quarter when Badian turned to his shooting hands to establsih an 81-67 lead going into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Adrian Tapere and Vincent Dumasig tried to keep Argao in the fight, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively in the fourth but Cholo Aspacio dropped 10 and Raphael had 11 to seal Badian’s second win in the tournament.

Aside from the 48 of Raphael, Badian got 25 points from Cholo, while Argao got 26 points from Dumasig and another 25 points from Tapere.

The elimination round will close out this Saturday with Barili gunning for its first win against Sibonga at 8:45 p.m.

On Sunday, it will be the crossover round with Group A No. 1 Dumanjug taking on Group B No. 2. In the other semifinal match, Group B No. 1 Dalaguete will face Group A No. 2 Aloguinsan.

The champion in the tournament will receive a cool P200,000, with the losing finalist earning P150,000. The third placer will get P100,000, while the fourth placer will earn P50,000. / ML