Hot weather in Cebu to continue despite low pressure disturbance

CEBUANOS will continue to experience the heat brought by the dry warm season and drought due to the El Niño phenomenon this week.

This is despite the presence of a low pressure area (LPA) affecting the southern part of Mindanao, according to an expert from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its 4 a.m. advisory on Sunday, April 21, 2024, the weather bureau reported that the LPA is located 555 kilometers southeast of General Santos City.

Weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino of Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division told SunStar Cebu that the LPA has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next few days.

Additionally, he said that the northern and central parts of Luzon are under the ridge of a high-pressure area.

An LPA has lower air pressure, leading to rising air and often precipitation, while a high-pressure area has higher air pressure, bringing fair weather with clear skies and light winds.

Still hot

Eclarino said that Cebu will experience generally fair weather, meaning no weather disturbances are forecasted for this week.

The weather expert said that they do not foresee the possibility of a weather disturbance, such as a tropical cyclone, affecting Cebu and its neighboring islands as well.

Meanwhile, he said that Cebu's surface air temperature is predicted to range between 27 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Eclarino forecasted that Cebu's heat index in the next two days will range between 37 to 38 degrees Celsius, still under the extreme caution category.

This level of heat index suggests that heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible, and continued activity may lead to heatstroke.

Surface air temperature refers to the actual temperature of the air measured by a thermometer, while the heat index takes into account both temperature and humidity to measure how hot it feels to the human body.

Extra caution

The public is reminded to remain vigilant and always adhere to health advice, especially during the summer season.

In the Philippines, there are only two seasons, the dry and wet seasons. Despite the absence of a specific summer season, Filipinos commonly refer to the dry season as such.

Earlier, Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, regional epidemiologist from the Department of Health Central Visayas, urged the public to adhere to safety measures during the intense heat.

She urged the public to avoid outdoor activities between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., particularly during peak hours when the heat index is highest.

Additionally, she advised wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Cañal discouraged the consumption of soft drinks, tea, and coffee due to their caffeine and sugar content, increasing urine production and potentially leading to fluid loss.