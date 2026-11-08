Hot weather to persist across Cebu, CV

CEBU and the rest of Central Visayas may experience heat index values of up to 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days despite occasional thunderstorms and rain showers.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas weather specialist Manny John Agbay said Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, that temperatures may reach 32 to 33 degrees Celsius, with the heat index ranging from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.

These heat index values fall within the extreme caution category, which covers 33 to 41 degrees Celsius. The heat index measures how hot it feels when air temperature and humidity are combined.

Agbay advised residents to drink plenty of water, carry umbrellas, wear light-colored clothing and limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the easterlies, or warm and moist winds from the east, continue to affect Central Visayas, bringing occasional rain and thunderstorms, particularly around noon and in the afternoon.

Agbay said the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, is affecting northern Luzon and may strengthen and extend southward in the coming days.

El Niño impact

Pagasa announced on Wednesday, Nov. 4 that a very strong El Niño is present in the tropical Pacific and may persist until the first half of 2027, potentially peaking by the end of 2026.

Agbay said Central Visayas has not yet experienced dry spells or drought, as above-normal rainfall in October kept dry conditions at bay.

Residents should nevertheless expect warmer-than-usual temperatures in the coming months, including during the amihan season.

Agbay said El Niño could keep temperatures above normal even when the cooler seasonal winds reach Cebu. / DPC