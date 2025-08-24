Hotel hosts first Dragon Boat Regatta

World champions are paddling into town — and they’re not just here to compete. On Sept. 20 and 21, 2025, the Philippine Accessible Disability Services (Pads) Dragon Boat Racing Team, a gold medalist on the international stage, will hit the waters of Nustar Cebu for a weekend of community-based solidarity.

“We used to point at Nustar and say to ourselves what a beautiful place it is for dragon boat competition,” said JP Maunes, founder and executive director of Pads. “Now that dream is becoming a reality. We’ve been receiving early registrations from teams all over the world.”

The inaugural Nustar Dragon Boat Regatta is shaping up to be one of the most inclusive in the region, with categories welcoming athletes of all ages, genders and backgrounds.

“Dragon boat as a sport is so inclusive that everyone can participate,” Maunes said. “We’re seeing a diverse group of athletes that will be competing here in Nustar.”

From elite premier divisions to youth and mixed-gender teams, the event celebrates not only skill and stamina but also community and representation with six categories. It also doubles as a talent-spotting ground for potential athletes who could join the national team in next year’s dragon boat championships in Taiwan.

Race course

The regatta unfolds along Nustar Cebu’s scenic boardwalk. Its 200-meter racecourse runs just steps away from the waterfront, offering spectators front-row seats to the action amid a luxurious setting.

Timed with the resort’s Wellness Month celebration, “Rhythms of Wellness,” the regatta invites both paddlers and supporters to revel in the power of movement.

Weekend rundown

The regatta spans two adrenaline-charged days. Call times begin at 6 a.m., followed by the first races at 7 a.m. Saturday will spotlight Premier Open, Premier Women, 24 and Under Open and Senior-A Open categories, while Sunday brings Premier Mixed and Senior-A Mixed events.

Should any races spill over, they’ll resume on Day 2 before the final awards ceremony and celebratory closing party on Sunday.