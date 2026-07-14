Hotel leaders to converge in Cebu in September

STAKEHOLDERS in the country’s hospitality industry are expected to converge in Cebu this September as the island hosts Cebu Hotel Connect 2026, a forum aimed at advancing investments and collaboration in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Organized by the Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA) in partnership with AppleOne Group, the two-day event will bring together hotel owners, investors, developers and tourism stakeholders to discuss opportunities and emerging trends in the regional hospitality sector.

The conference will be held on Sept. 24-25 at the Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan and will be chaired by Samantha Manigsaca, AppleOne Group vice president for hospitality.

Organizers said the forum will serve as a platform for discussions on tourism investments, industry development and strategic partnerships as Cebu continues to expand its hospitality sector.

The event comes as Cebu is projected to add more than 4,000 hotel rooms in the coming years, underscoring sustained investor interest in the province’s tourism industry.

Manigsaca said the gathering aims to strengthen partnerships among industry stakeholders and support the long-term growth of the Philippine hospitality sector.

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) will participate in the forum to present investment incentives and programs available to tourism enterprises and developers. The event venue, Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan, is a Tieza-registered tourism enterprise located near the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Sessions will focus on hospitality investments, tourism connectivity, the application of artificial intelligence in hotel operations, and workforce development.

PHOA president Arthur Lopez said the association continues to promote tourism development beyond Metro Manila through initiatives that engage and support regional stakeholders.

The event is open to hotel operators, investors, developers, hospitality professionals, educators and industry suppliers. / KOC