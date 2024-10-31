Hotel101 global app hits 500K users

DOUBLEDRAGON Corp.’s subsidiary, Hotel101 Global, announced a major milestone with over 500,000 registered users on its Hotel101 Global App, also known as the HBNB App. The company told the local bourse on Oct. 30, 2024, that it aims to double this number by the end of the year, reaching one million users.

DoubleDragon chairman Edgar Injap Sia II shared an ambitious vision for the app’s expansion, targeting one million users in each country where Hotel101 operates.

Next year, Hotel101-Madrid is set to open, followed by projects in Japan in 2026, and plans for further expansion across major markets, including the U.S., U.K., and Southeast Asia. The first three international Hotel101 projects are projected to bring in $471 million (P27.2 billion) in foreign currency revenues, contributing to DoubleDragon’s growth.

With a global target of one million hotel rooms by 2050—including 50,000 in the Philippines—DoubleDragon is positioning Hotel101 to become the largest hotel chain in the Philippines and one of the top five globally. / KOC