Hotel101-Niseko Goes Green, to Secure CASBEE Rating

HOTEL101 Global Pte. Ltd in partnership with esteemed engineering firms Kamita Sekkei and Technocrew, alongside the contractor of the Hotel101-Niseko project - Iwata Chizaki Inc. signed a commitment to the creation of the environmentally forward Hotel101-Niseko.

This endeavor cements the partners’ joint vision for a property that not only meets eco-efficient operational standards but also sets a benchmark for sustainability in the region.

Hotel101-Niseko is set to become the first hotel in the whole of Niseko, Hokkaido Japan to secure Casbee rating.

Casbee, which stands for the Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency, is Japan’s authoritative framework for evaluating the environmental performance of buildings.

The structure of Hotel101-Niseko is designed to promote sustainability through green-inspired architecture and the use of technology that supports efficient and eco-friendly operations.

Located on a 1.17-hectare site in Niseko-Hirafu, Hokkaido Prefecture, Hotel101-Niseko is positioned amid the region’s natural scenery, chosen for its commitment to environmental preservation. / PR