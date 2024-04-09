Hotel101 signs merger deal

THE Singapore-headquartered subsidiary of Philippine-listed investment company DoubleDragon Corp., Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd. and affiliates and JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. announced on Monday, April 8, 2024, that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Hotel101 is a hotel prop-tech operator pioneering a globally standardized, asset-light “condotel” business model.

Upon completion of the proposed business combination transaction, the combined entity is expected to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “HBNB.”

Hotel101 is expected to have an equity value of over US$2.3 billion following completion of the transaction, which is expected to close during the second half of 2024 subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions. / PR