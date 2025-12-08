Hotel101 Tops Off 482-Room Niseko Flagship

HOTEL101 Global Holdings Corp., the asset-light hospitality arm of DoubleDragon listed on Nasdaq, has topped off its 482-room Hotel101-Niseko, poised to become the largest hotel in Hirafu by room count.

The project, slated to open in December 2026, will anchor the 2026–2027 winter season in Japan’s premier ski destination.

The condotel-style property features uniform, efficiently designed rooms and value-segment amenities including an all-day dining restaurant, business center, onsen facilities, sauna, ski lockers, and ski-in/ski-out access.

Construction remains on schedule as Hotel101 accelerates its global rollout across key markets. / KOC