Hotels warn guests of festival booking scams

CEBU’S hotel industry warned travelers on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, to be vigilant against online booking scams as hotel occupancy climbs ahead of the Sinulog festival, with fraudsters intensifying activity during peak travel periods.

The Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI) said scammers continue to target both local and foreign travelers by posing as hotels, resorts, or travel agencies on social media, offering steep discounts and demanding advance payments.

“Scam bookings are really still ongoing, especially during high-demand periods like Sinulog,” HRRACI president Mia Singson-Leon said in an interview. “Hotels will never ask guests to book or pay through Facebook. Travelers should always transact only through certified websites or official booking channels.”

Singson-Leon said fraudulent accounts often copy hotel logos, photos, and even bank details, making them difficult to detect. Some scammers advertise “50 percent off” promos to pressure guests into quick payments via e-wallets and other modes of payment.

“The hospitality sector has always been a target. These groups come and go, but there appears to be a specific network focused on hotels, resorts, and even legitimate travel agencies,” she said, adding that while losses can reach millions of pesos, many victims do not file formal complaints.

Hotels in Cebu City, particularly those near the Ayala Business District and downtown routes, are nearing full capacity for the Sinulog weekend, with occupancy at around 90 percent to fully booked, according to HRRACI. Some properties have already stopped accepting online reservations due to high demand.

Singson-Leon said strong festival bookings, early reservations by balikbayans and devotees, and steady demand despite last year’s calamities have helped sustain confidence in the sector. However, she stressed that heightened demand also creates opportunities for scammers.

HRRACI advised travelers to check for verified hotel pages, avoid deals offered solely through social media, and confirm bookings directly with hotels using official contact details listed on accredited websites. / KOC