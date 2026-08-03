Hotshots make Gin Kings bleed

MANILA – Magnolia turned what was expected to be a close contest into a statement victory, routing Barangay Ginebra, 88-73, in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup Group B eliminations at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026.

Knowing the Gin Kings would make them bleed for every point, Magnolia coach LA Tenorio told his Hotshots to return the favor: Make Ginebra work for everything.

After a tight 25-24 opening quarter, the Hotshots dominated the second period behind a scoring barrage from Zavier Lucero, building a 53-43 halftime lead they would never relinquish. Magnolia stretched the advantage to as many as 20 points in the second half.

After an alarming 1-3 start to the conference, Magnolia improved to 2-3, tying its rival in the standings while still trailing pacesetter Phoenix (4-1) and Rain Or Shine (4-2).

Tenorio, a longtime Ginebra floor general, improved to 2-1 against his former team since taking over the Magnolia bench.

Lucero, who scored 22 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, got plenty of support from import KJ Buffen, who finished with 23 points, and veteran Ian Sangalang, who added 16.

The usually explosive Ginebra offense was held to 73 points — its lowest output of the conference. Stephen Holt led the Gin Kings with 17 points, while import Lewis Grigsby was limited to just 15.

ROS 85, Meralco 83

In the first game, Rain Or Shine beat Meralco at its own defensive game, 85-83, to extend its winning streak to four games.

Import Aaron Fuller overcame an otherwise turnover-filled outing by scoring eight of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, capped by the go-ahead layup with 38 seconds remaining.

The Bolts had a chance to force overtime after Adrian Nocum committed a penalty foul on Bong Quinto with 2.5 seconds left. However, Quinto missed his first free throw and intentionally missed the second in hopes that Meralco could grab the offensive rebound.

Instead, Fuller secured his 13th rebound, sealing the Elasto Painters’ victory.

“Ito siguro ang isa sa pinakamasamang laro namin (It was one of our worst games), but we found ways in the endgame to carve out a win,” coach Yeng Guiao said after the game, in which his team made only five three-pointers and missed 14 free throws.

Rain Or Shine, however, tightened its defense in the fourth quarter, holding Meralco to 3-of-19 shooting from the field and forcing eight of the Bolts’ 15 turnovers.

“So it’s not really a nice game to watch: Low scoring, maraming mga (lots of) messy plays,” Guiao said, although he was still thankful that his team held the Bolts to just 36 percent shooting.

The loss was Meralco’s third straight, dropping the Bolts to 2-4.

Meralco played without the injured CJ Cansino and Raymond Almazan, as well as Jason Brickman, who played a key role in the Bolts’ 122-114 win over the Elasto Painters when the teams first met on July 18.

Chris Newsome scored 16 points, Antonio Hester had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Javee Mocon recorded a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Cliff Hodge also finished with 14 points.

The scores:

First Game

ROS 85 – Fuller 25, Cuajao 12, Vlarito 11, Tiongson 11, Asistio 7, Nocum 6, Manytay 5, Villegas 5, Malonso 2, Caracut 1.

Meralco 83 – Newsome 16, Hester 15, Hodge 14, Mocon 14, Black 7, Quinto 6, Maliksi 6, Banchero 2, Rios 2, Bates 1.

Quarters: 25-18, 48-47, 68-75, 85-83.

Second Game

Magnolia 88 – Lucero 24, Buffen 23, Sangalang 16, Lastimosa 5, Koon 5, Alfaro 4, Barroca 4, Andrada 3, Dela Rosa 2, Gomez de Liaño 2, Jopia 0,

Lee 0.

Ginebra 73 – Holt 17, Grigsby 15, Rosario 9, J. Aguilar 7, Abarrientos 6, Abis 6, Cu 5, Gray 4, Pinto 4, Go 0.

Quarters: 25-24, 53-43, 75-57, 88-73. / PBA Media / PNA