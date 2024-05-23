House approves affordable casket bill on second reading

HOUSE Bill 102 or the “Affordable Casket Act” authored and sponsored by House Deputy Speaker and Cebu Fifth District Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco has been approved on second reading.

Frasco's office made this announcement on May 20, 2024 during the plenary session.

The politician wants low-income families to be able to buy cheap coffins and funeral services for their departed loved ones.

The bill mandates that funeral homes provide low-income households with reasonably priced funeral services.

According to the bill, the cost of the coffin, funeral, and mortuary services should not exceed P20,000.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will also keep an eye on funeral parlors in order to regulate the cost of their services.

For the eligible beneficiaries, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) may also provide financial or funeral support.

Frasco claims that controlling the cost of coffins and burial services will relieve families of additional financial burden.

"By passing the Affordable Funeral Service Act, the dignity of every Filipino is upheld, no matter the income class, and equitable access to affordable funeral services is assured, alleviating the pain and sorrow that inevitably comes with death," Frasco said in his sponsorship speech.

The program is only available to persons who have been classified as impoverished by their social worker or barangay captain. (ANV, TPT)