House boy, cohort nabbed in Talisay City buy-bust

A HOUSE boy and his companion were arrested during a buy-bust in Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Poblacion, Talisay City, Cebu, around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Station that resulted in the arrest of Jocel Abay Abellana, 44, a resident of the place, and his cohort Philjun Caballero Paires, 44, of Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City.

Abellana and Paires yielded six packs and one pack of substance believed to be shabu, respectively, all weighing 32.5 grams and costing P221,000. (DVG, TPT)