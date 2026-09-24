House collapses after heavy rain

A HOUSE in Sitio Canaas, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, collapsed after heavy rain on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 24, 2026, prompting the city’s disaster response office to assist the affected family.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, said the incident occurred past 2 p.m. at the house owned by Julious Cabahug.

Tumulak said Cabahug was inside the house when part of its footing suddenly broke, causing one of the posts supporting the structure to give way. Cabahug sustained scratches on his foot, while his two children were reported safe.

Initial reports said the light-material house collapsed amid a heavy downpour that began around noon. The four-member Cabahug family was temporarily brought to the Guadalupe gym, where Barangay Captain Apol Ross Enriquez was also present.

The house was completely destroyed, while two neighboring houses located below it were also affected, according to the initial incident report.

Tumulak said the city had not yet provided direct assistance as of Thursday afternoon because the Department of Social Welfare and Services still needed to assess the family’s needs.

The incident came as Cebu continued to experience intermittent rain associated with localized thunderstorms.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas weather specialist Mark Gales said localized thunderstorms and occasional rain showers may persist in Cebu through September, particularly from late morning through the afternoon.

Gales said the rainy season had not yet ended, with the southwest monsoon, or habagat, still affecting the country. / AYB / CAV