House, dumpsite hit by separate fires in Sibonga, Cebu

TWO separate fires struck a house and a landfill in Sibonga town, southern Cebu, on Wednesday evening, May 8, 2024.

The first fire incident broke out in a dumpsite at around 5:45 p.m. in the mountain barangay of Magcagong and it was fully extinguished past midnight of the following day, Thursday, according to Fire Officer 2 Niño Rey Nacilla.

Nacilla said they were unable to respond to another fire that hit a house reportedly owned by couple Marcenillo and Leonilyn Jaluag at around 7:43 p.m., since they were battling the fire in a landfill.

Firemen from Carcar City and Argao town extinguished the fire at 8:55 p.m.

The fire incurred damage of around P100,000 and it was initially believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit. (DVG, TPT)