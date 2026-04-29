House finds probable cause vs. Duterte

THE House Committee on Justice has found probable cause to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte, moving the process a step closer to a full-blown impeachment trial.

Members of the panel voted unanimously on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, to declare the existence of probable cause in the two impeachment complaints it had earlier deemed sufficient in form, substance and grounds.

The panel also approved a motion to consolidate the two complaints — one filed by Reverend Father Joel Saballa and others, and another by lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera.

Saballa’s complaint, endorsed by Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima, and Cabrera’s complaint, endorsed by Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr., both accuse Duterte of betrayal of public trust, culpable violations of the Constitution and misuse of public funds. The allegations stem from supposed irregularities involving confidential funds from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education during her tenure as education secretary.

The complaints also cite threats Duterte made against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and former House speaker Martin Romualdez in November 2025.

With the finding of probable cause, the Justice committee will prepare a report for transmission to the plenary, where at least one-third of all House members must vote to approve the Articles of Impeachment. Congress is set to convene on Monday, May 4, for the vote.

If approved, the case will be elevated to the Senate, which will convene as an impeachment court.

Grave threats, sedition

Earlier on Wednesday, as hearings resumed, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) told the panel that Duterte’s remarks about hiring an assassin to kill President Marcos, the First Lady and Romualdez constitute grave threats and the serious crime of inciting to sedition.

NBI Director Malvin Matibag said investigators have identified leads on individuals allegedly linked to the supposed plot and are now monitoring the Vice President’s 500-member security group.

“We already have leads. We have some personalities that we have surveillance and are currently monitoring. We are zeroing in on several individuals already who may have been the ones she contacted in connection with the threat she made,” said Matibag in a mix of English and Tagalog.

He added that the NBI is also looking into a “Vice President Security Group” created by Duterte, which includes active and inactive members of the military.

“If you recall, there was mention — one that has not been denied — that a sort of vice presidential security group was formed, essentially her own security group. At the very least, we are looking into those individuals and the Vice President’s close associates,” the NBI director said.

The NBI’s findings now form part of the evidence submitted in connection with the impeachment complaint against the Vice President.

In an online press conference in the early hours of Nov. 23, 2025, Duterte said she had contracted someone to assassinate the First Couple and Romualdez if she herself were killed. / TPM / SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES