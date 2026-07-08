House panel seeks witness on hitman claim

HOUSE prosecutors said Wednesday, July 8, 2026, that they will call another witness in Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial to testify about the alleged “hitman” mentioned in her November 2024 video, while her defense said prosecutors failed to prove she hired or contacted an assassin.

The disclosure came during the July 8 trial on a grave threats charge tied to Duterte’s online press conference after the detention of her chief of staff, Zuleika Lopez.

Witness testimony

Sen. Bam Aquino raised the issue while questioning National Bureau of Investigation Senior Agent John Mark Calilung, who testified that his assignment was limited to examining the video, not investigating whether a hitman existed.

“The presence of a hitman is significant,” Aquino said.

Defense pushback

Meanwhile, defense lawyer Mark Vinluan said the prosecution’s evidence did not support a central allegation in the complaint and argued Duterte’s remarks had been taken out of context.

“Trying to prove this stretched narrative using a hodgepodge of materials is a waste of this honorable court’s time and the Filipino people’s money,” Vinluan said.

Vinluan said Duterte’s comments should be viewed against threats to her family, including an alleged plot called “Operation Romanov,” as well as alleged surveillance, profiling of her residences, removal of trusted security personnel and leaks of her official engagements. He said Duterte spoke as “a wife, mother, daughter and sister” concerned about her family’s safety. / TPM