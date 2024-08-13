House praises RP Athletes

MANILA – The House of Representatives on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, adopted three resolutions commending Paris Olympics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo, bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio and the rest of the Philippine delegation to the 2024 Summer Games.

Through House Resolutions (HRs) 1915 and 1916, the lower chamber conferred the Congressional Medal of Distinction on female boxers Petecio and Villegas for bagging bronze medals.

Last week, HR 1864 conferred on Yulo the Congressional Medal of Excellence, the highest award given to Filipino achievers in sports, business, medicine, science and arts and culture.

Yulo won two Olympic gold medals in the floor exercise and vault of men’s artistic gymnastics.

During Monday’s plenary session, the House also adopted HR 1917, which seeks to honor all Filipino athletes who represented the country in Paris.

The other 22 world-class athletes are gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo and Levi Ruivivar; boxers Hergie Bacyadan, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial; athletics’ Ernest John Obiena, John Cabang-Tolentino and Lauren Hoffman; weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, John Febuar Ceniza and Elreen Ann Ando; rower Joanie Delgaco; fencer Samantha Catantan; swimmers Kayla Sanchez and Jarod Hatch; golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina; and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe.

Obiena (men’s pole vault) and Pagdanganan (women’s golf) ranked fourth, Ando finished sixth in women’s 59kg and Delgaco and Sanchez made the semifinals.

With two gold and two bronze medals in Paris, the Philippines performed its best Olympics in its 100-year participation and was the top Southeast Asian nation.

“In a stunning display of exceptional strength, discipline and perseverance, the Filipino athletes and their respective coaches and trainers led the Philippines to a spectacular 2024 Paris Summer Olympic finish,” Speaker Martin Romualdez, author of the resolutions, said in a news release.

The House also recognized the efforts of the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission and sponsors who “provided vital and invaluable assistance that enhanced the competitiveness of and pushed the athletes to achieve such outstanding Olympic results.” / PNA