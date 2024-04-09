Housekeeper found dead in San Fernando town

A HOUSEKEEPER was found dead in Purok Sun Flower 3, Sitio Dubdob, in the mountain barangay of Magsico, San Fernando town, around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Georgie Paypa Develos, single, from Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Develos worked as caretaker of a house owned by his aunt Sandrella Payla, who is a nun, in Magsico.

He was last seen alive around 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Sandrella stated that she began to worry when her nephew failed to return, thus she asked help from Magsico barangay captain Mario Sebial.

A search was then carried out with the assistance of the barangay tanods, and the victim's body was found lying in a grassy lot, already starting to decompose.

An investigation is being conducted by the San Fernando police headed by station commander Major Mark Anthony Villanueva to find out the motive of the incident.

An autopsy will also be performed to find out if there was foul play in the victim's death. (DVG, TPT)