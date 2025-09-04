Housemaid jailed for allegedly stealing P5,000 from employer

A 31-YEAR-OLD house helper was arrested on September 3, 2025, for allegedly stealing from her employer in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

The suspect, identified only as "Kate" from Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental, was arrested around 7:20 p.m. She had been working for her employer for only six days when the theft was discovered.

Her employer, a 33-year-old soldier assigned to the Visayas Command, noticed cash missing from his savings. He installed a hidden CCTV camera in his apartment, which later caught Kate taking P5,000 from his coin bank.

After confronting her, the employer took Kate to the Mabolo Police Station. She now faces theft charges.

Police said the suspect was hired online after the victim came across her online job application. (AYB)