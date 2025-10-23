Housing aid for families displaced M6.9 tremor underway

FAMILIES in northern Cebu whose homes were destroyed by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30 can receive P30,000 in financial aid from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) 7.

Why it matters. The assistance, part of the Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (Idsap), offers post-disaster cash relief for families to rebuild. Homes with partial damage qualify for P10,000.

Local government units (LGUs) must first assess and verify the number of damaged houses, DHSUD 7 assistant regional director Mark Lindugan said during a forum on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.

“When the LGU submits it to us, that’s the time we will do the evaluation... and eventually validate the site,” Lindugan said.

Residents must be confirmed by both the LGU and DHSUD to access the IDSAP cash aid.

The big picture. Lindugan said long-term shelter development is being hindered by a shortage of suitable land and the presence of sinkholes, especially in San Remigio. Discussions with LGUs on these long-term sites are still in progress.

Modular shelter update. In the interim, displaced families are relocating to modular shelter units (MSUs), or “smart houses,” in Bayanihan Villages.

Progress: 70 of 148 total units are installed: 45 (of 60) in San Remigio, 21 (of 50) in Daanbantayan, and 4 (of 38) in Bogo City.

Details: The four units in Bogo City will be used by the Philippine Red Cross as an office.

Amenities: The MSUs will be equipped with foam mattresses, double-deck beds, electric fans, and other essential household items.

What’s next. Lindugan said transportation and supply challenges have delayed the MSU project, but the agency aims to install all 148 units by the end of this month. / BRYCE KEN ABELLON, USJ-R INTERN