Housing compliance deadline moved to March 2026

THE government has extended the compliance deadline for private developers under the Balanced Housing Development Program (BHDP), a move expected to keep housing construction going, support economic activity, and accelerate delivery of socialized housing under the Marcos administration’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

In a memorandum dated Dec. 15, 2025, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) said it has suspended — “for the last time” — the effectivity of ancillary sanctions for non-compliance with Republic Act 10884 until March 31, 2026. The original deadline was Dec. 31.

The extension was granted “in view of the current economic reverses and lack of ample time to recover from recent typhoons, earthquakes and other fortuitous events,” the memorandum said.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the move recognizes the private sector’s role as a partner in nation-building while ensuring the continued rollout of the 4PH program.

“Ang mga private developers ay ka-partner natin sa nation-building. Malaking bagay na patuloy sila sa pag-construct upang makaambag tayo sa pagpapalago ng ating ekonomiya sa gitna ng mga nangyayari ngayon,” Aliling said.

(Private developers are our partners in nation-building. It is important that they continue construction so we can contribute to the growth of our economy amid current challenges.)

He added that the extension is expected to enable developers to intensify and speed up the construction of socialized housing projects under the Expanded 4PH Program.

Under the Expanded 4PH, all socialized housing projects—both subdivision and condominium developments—are covered by the program.

DHSUD earlier flagged instances of BHDP non-compliance in July during the implementation of its Zero Backlog Program, which reviewed actionable items related to regulatory functions. The initiative is led by DHSUD Supervising Senior Undersecretary Sharon Faith Paquiz.

Republic Act 10884 mandates developers of new residential subdivision and condominium projects to provide socialized housing, either through on-site development — equivalent to 15 percent of subdivision projects and five percent of condominium projects — or through alternative compliance options allowed under the law.

DHSUD said the extended deadline is intended to balance regulatory enforcement with economic realities, while keeping the government’s affordable housing targets on track. / KOC