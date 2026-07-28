Housing loans hit P517B under Marcos admin

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said more than 500,000 homes have been built or financed under the government’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, highlighting housing as one of his administration’s key accomplishments during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Marcos said the milestone included more than 100,000 additional homes completed or financed in the past year under the expanded housing initiative, which aims to address the country’s housing backlog through partnerships with the private sector and local governments.

The President said the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), together with housing agencies, is expanding access to homeownership through new housing communities, Pag-Ibig Fund acquired assets, the Community Mortgage Program, resettlement projects and rental housing.

In a statement, government-owned Pag-Ibig Fund said it has released P517.45 billion in housing loans under the Marcos administration, financing 379,294 housing units based on its latest available data.

The agency said it has widened partnerships with private developers and government agencies to increase housing supply while offering acquired assets and lower financing rates to make homeownership more affordable.

Marcos also underscored the role of affordable financing in expanding homeownership, noting that the maximum Pag-Ibig housing loan has been increased to P10 million from previous limits to allow families to purchase larger homes.

Under the Expanded 4PH Program, Pag-Ibig continues to offer a subsidized three percent interest rate for socialized housing loans targeting minimum-wage and low-income earners. It is also offering promotional rates of 4.5 percent for loans of up to P4.9 million and 5.75 percent for loans above that amount until the end of the year.

The President said Pag-Ibig, along with the Social Security System and Government Service Insurance System, plays a key role in providing workers with savings, emergency assistance and access to affordable housing.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the President’s recognition affirmed that the government’s housing program was translating into more completed homes, stronger partnerships with the private sector and wider access to affordable housing finance.

Pag-Ibig chief executive officer Marilene C. Acosta said the agency’s strong financial position and growing membership have enabled it to keep housing loans affordable while expanding financing for Filipino families seeking homeownership. / KOC