Housing regulator dismisses LTS delay claims

THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) 7 said it has streamlined its permitting procedures to accelerate the approval of housing projects.

The statement came in response to claims that delays in the issuance of Licenses to Sell (LTS) are holding back around 10,000 housing units in Cebu.

In a statement issued on Thursday, June 4, 2026, DHSUD 7 said allegations by the A Better Real Estate Philippines (Abrep) Movement of a large backlog in LTS approvals are “false and baseless.”

“We have streamlined our processes precisely to expedite application and permitting procedures,” DHSUD 7 Director Mark Anthony Lindugan said.

Lindugan said the regional office currently has only two pending LTS applications — one for a residential subdivision and another for a columbarium project — both of which are already in the final stages of approval.

“These two pending applications do not have any impact on the local housing market, contrary to the claim made by A Better Real Estate Philippines. Such a claim is plainly and simply false,” he said.

The agency’s clarification came after Abrep president Anthony Gerard Leuterio raised concerns over what he described as prolonged delays in LTS approvals, which he said were limiting housing supply and affecting real estate practitioners.

Leuterio claimed that more than 10,000 housing units in Cebu are waiting for LTS approval, preventing developers from launching projects and reducing housing options for buyers, particularly overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“The issue is already alarming because there are fewer projects available for sale,” Leuterio said in an earlier statement.

He added that the shortage is most evident in the P3 million to P6 million housing segment, a price range favored by many OFWs. With fewer pre-selling developments available, buyers are increasingly left with more expensive ready-for-occupancy units, he said.

Leuterio also warned that the slowdown is affecting brokers, accredited salespersons and independent agents who depend on a steady pipeline of projects with approved LTS.

Lindugan explained that some applications cited by industry stakeholders may have been issued notices of deficiency in requirements (NDRs) and returned to developers for compliance, while others were suspended pending the submission of lacking requirements.

“Developers are all aware of the NDRs since notices are issued to them by the region,” he said.

Lindugan stressed that the agency’s mandate is to ensure compliance with housing regulations and protect homebuyers. / KOC