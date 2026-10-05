Housing site sits empty

NO HOUSES have been built at a P217.5-million permanent housing site for typhoon Yolanda survivors in Bogo City years after the project was approved, leaving a multimillion-peso advance payment entirely unrecovered.

The 2025 Commission on Audit (COA) report flagged the St. Vincent Ferrer Homes 2 project in Barangay La Paz. The project was formed through a 2019 agreement between the National Housing Authority (NHA) and the City Government of Bogo to construct permanent shelters for displaced families.

Initially designed to deliver 750 housing units under a P217.47-million contract, the project was scaled down to 387 units in 2022 following cuts to the NHA’s funding allocation. Despite this reduced target, state auditors found that as of December 2025, no housing structures existed on the site.

In October 2021, the City Government received P32.62 million from the NHA to cover a 15 percent mobilization and advance payment, which was subsequently released to the project contractor. This initial advance remains unrecouped, meaning no portion of the work has been certified for payment.

Legal disputes and permit delays

The Bogo City Government attributed the prolonged inactivity to legal, funding and technical roadblocks. In its response to COA, the City explained that the contractor’s site was tied up in a legal dispute involving heirs that eventually reached the courts.

The City also cited four work suspensions totaling 960 calendar days, which pushed the revised completion date to July 27, 2024. These suspensions covered revisions to the site development plan, pandemic quarantine measures, permit processing and overlapping construction work by another contractor.

However, COA questioned whether these issues justified the lack of progress. Under the project’s terms of reference, the contractor was explicitly responsible for securing a clean land title free from liens or tenants, as well as obtaining necessary building and development permits. State auditors noted that these requirements should have been factored into the contract timeline from the start, meaning the delays may not be warranted.

COA warned that the incomplete project potentially results in the wastage of public funds and delays the delivery of housing to intended beneficiaries.

Contract termination and recovery efforts

During the audit exit conference, the city accountant informed COA that management had decided to terminate the contract due to the project’s prolonged inactivity. The accountant told auditors that “only the project site is presently visible” to explain the zero physical accomplishment on the ground.

The City indicated it has started the process to recover the mobilization fee, while the forfeiture of the contractor’s performance security has been referred to the local legal office for appropriate action.

Despite the City’s assurances, COA maintained its recommendations because the local government has yet to submit formal proof of its recovery efforts.

“As of the date of the audit, no documentary evidence was submitted to establish the recovery efforts for the mobilization fee, including formal demand letters, notices, or other records demonstrating that collection proceedings have commenced,” COA said.

The audit team has directed the City to formally demand the immediate return of the P32.62-million advance and submit geo-tagged photographs of the site to verify its status.

COA also computed P113.52 million in liquidated damages against the contractor for an aggregate delay of 522 calendar days. Bogo City noted that this computation requires further evaluation based on the approved suspension orders. Under procurement rules, if liquidated damages reach 10 percent of the contract price, the government is authorized to officially terminate the agreement and forfeit the contractor’s security bond. / CDF