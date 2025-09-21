How 50-year-old 'Jaws' found new life in Cebu's next-gen IMAX

When Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” first tore into theaters in 1975, it changed the rules of the game. Critics acknowledged that the film created the very idea of a true “summer blockbuster.” With its wide release, relentless marketing and box-office dominance, it became the template for Hollywood’s biggest hits. The shark movie that no one expected would go on to win three Oscars and forever alter cinema’s tides.

Half a century later, the shark is still swimming strong. This time, it surfaced in Cebu on Sept. 17, 2025, bigger, sharper and louder than ever, through the brand-new IMAX with Laser at SM City Cebu.

New laser tech IMAX, short for “Image Maximum,” is a complete system of specialized cameras, film formats, projectors and theaters designed to make movies larger, sharper and more immersive than standard cinemas. According to StudioBinder in a 2025 article, this vision was first realized with “Tiger Child,” the very first IMAX film, shown at Expo ’70 in Osaka, Japan.

But what Cebu has now adopted for its IMAX theater is the version powered by laser technology, taking the experience even further. Instead of relying on the traditional xenon bulbs used in older IMAX projectors, this system harnesses cutting-edge laser light sources.

According to a 2024 article from Toronto Film School, IMAX with Laser is the company’s most advanced format to date. The projector features a state-of-the-art 4K laser projection system with a new optical engine and customized lenses, designed to deliver unprecedented clarity and color accuracy.

The result is brighter images, deeper blacks and the widest color range ever available on a cinema screen, paired with next-generation precision sound that surrounds you from every angle.

Because of IMAX’s Digital Re-mastering (DMR®) process, “Jaws” was restored frame by frame, its images sharpened and colors enriched to match the capabilities of the 4K laser projection system. The sound-track was also re-engineered to take advantage of the upgraded multi-channel audio, letting John Williams’ heart-pounding score ripple through the theatre in pristine clarity.

Half a century later, “Jaws” still prowls the waters of cinema with undiminished power. Reborn in Cebu’s IMAX with Laser during a limited run until Tuesday, Sept. 23, it delivers an experience that let the next generation of Cebuano moviegoers feel the same awe and terror their parents once did.