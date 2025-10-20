How a Cebu-based eight-year-old is helping save one of the world's rarest birds

On Oct. 25, 2025, Gail will speak to fellow children about this tiny, critically endangered bird during the Art Workshop for a Cause at Brixe Bistro + Café (Diane’s Residences, Cebu). The event aims to make learning fun through art while also supporting the forest wardens who protect the Cebu Flowerpecker’s fragile home in the Nug-as Forest of Alcoy — one of its few remaining habitats in Cebu.

How it started

Like every young dreamer, Gail’s story began with curiosity. While researching endangered birds, she stumbled upon something that would change her perspective forever: the Cebu Flowerpecker, a bird found only in Cebu, was even rarer than the Philippine Eagle, with fewer than a hundred left in the wild.

While most of us might have simply closed the browser tab and moved on, Gail couldn’t.

“She pulled me aside and told me that she was worried about the Cebu Flowerpecker and, more importantly, was concerned about being in Cebu and not doing anything about it,” shared her father, Sheldon Lim, in an online interview with SunStar Lifestyle. “I knew she was serious. I was filled with hope and inspired by my daughter to take action.”

A few days later, Sheldon and Gail’s mother, Gennilyn, joined her on a journey south to Alcoy, where they met the Kapunungan sa Mag-uuma sa Yutang Lasangnon sa Bulalacao sa Nug-as, Alcoy (KMYLBNA), the local protectors of one of the bird’s remaining forest habitats.

KMYLBNA, a SEC-registered people’s organization established in 1989 through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), has long served as the unsung guardian of Alcoy’s forest. Its members patrol, plant trees, and protect the last remaining patches of native greenery that shelter the Cebu Flowerpecker.

“When I met the forest wardens, I realized their need for help was greater than I expected,” said Gail. “They must have thought it was good to know someone still cares. I help them by spreading awareness about wildlife conservation.”

Although the family didn’t get to see the elusive Cebu Flowerpecker that day, they witnessed something just as magical — another endemic Cebu bird, the Black Shama (Siloy), darting between the trees with its melodic call echoing through the forest. That moment cemented Gail’s resolve.

“Knowing that such marvelous creatures exist and are only found in the place where we live creates a sense of pride, ownership, and urgent concern for the families joining,” said Sheldon. “We hope this will be contagious and reach more Cebuanos.”

Gail didn’t go home empty-handed. “We planned together what we could do in our own capacity and started reaching out to partner with those who have been doing the work ahead of us.”

Turning art into action

That partnership grew into Project Wings and Wonders, an initiative made possible through the Cebu Leo Club, with Dericke Gwaine Tan as project advisor and Sarah Isok Bihag as project head, in collaboration with the Philippine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation Inc. (PBCFI) — an organization that has spent over 35 years championing wildlife conservation in the Philippines.

“As a community consultant and project advisor, I meet many young leaders with great ideas,” said Dericke. “I make sure to use my network and opportunities to help them find a platform. That’s why I choose to support more youth initiatives and connect them with sectors that need attention.”

“Compared to past projects I’ve worked on, leading Project Wings and Wonders was truly a unique experience,” shared Sarah, who admitted she was inspired by Gail’s enthusiasm. “Learning about the Cebu Flowerpecker in Alcoy opened my eyes to how serious some of our biodiversity and wildlife issues are.”

Earlier this year, on Feb. 24, PBCFI featured Gail as part of its follow-up stories for World Wildlife Day. “She did her interview and even got to encounter the endemic Black Shama (Siloy) up close and personal,” the organization shared.

“I saw something black fly past above us, and after a while, we heard the bird’s call — it was long and sounded like a song,” Gail recalled. “Seeing the Black Shama gave me a vision for what my conservation efforts for the Cebu Flowerpecker could become if I continue to inspire others and carry on the good work I’ve started.”

Through the Art Workshop for a Cause, Gail and her partners aim to introduce children to the beauty of Cebu’s unique wildlife. “We chose art because it’s a gateway,” Sheldon explained. “It helps people see the faces of these endangered species and remember how precious God’s creation really is.”

On separate occasions, Gail has also spoken to children at different events to raise awareness about biodiversity conservation and the Cebu Flowerpecker itself.

The upcoming workshop will feature storytelling, art sessions and a short talk from Gail, a young conservationist hoping to inspire her peers to take action.

The family’s journey shows what can happen when parents choose to nurture, not limit, a child’s curiosity. It only takes one young girl and one rare bird to remind us that every species deserves its wings.