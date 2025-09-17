How a Cebuana met Pope Leo XIV in Rome

“Our batch consists of 15 young communicators from 11 different countries. We’ve been having classes since May 2025, and all of us were called to come to Rome for the Residential Week. The journey here was not a walk in the park, especially the visa process. It was such a test of faith. My visa arrived just two days before my flight. Maybe it was a prelude of what God has in store for me and one of His ways of reminding me to put my full trust in Him.”

Her second time in Rome Estenzo recalled how every corner feels like both history and faith made visible.

“The Vatican is always a dream, especially for someone who serves the Church. Experiencing and exploring Rome is probably something that I will never get tired of because its beauty, art and the rich history connect me with the Universal Church and remind me of how great God is.”

Surreal experience

This closeness between Rome and Cebu, she reflects, reveals itself in devotion. “Just as we show our deep love to the Holy Child, Señor Sto. Niño, you can also feel the intense devotion in the Eternal City. And I love how they, just like the Cebuanos, express faith in different forms of art — from the tiniest detail on the bench to the grandest, largest work of Michelangelo. Despite our apparent differences like culture, language, way of living, we share far more similarities than what sets us apart.”

Divine timing, Estenzo said, framed much of her journey. “I saw [Pope Leo XIV] the first time during the Canonization of St. Carlo Acutis (which is another story of Divine Timing and Providence). After the Mass, he rode on the Papal Mobile and passed by right in front of me. That moment has already brought me so much joy. Then this opportunity of documenting his visit, brushing elbows with him, came. Even until now, I couldn’t totally fathom what I feel. It is pure, unexplainable joy.”

The encounter with Pope Leo XIV, she said, was nothing short of surreal. “Fr. Genesis and the new Prior General of the OSA introduced me to the Pope. I told the Pope I’m from Cebu, Philippines, and he said, ‘Oh, Cebu!’ You can feel the excitement in his voice and the joy in his face.”

That joy, she added, is something she continues to treasure deeply. “That moment was surreal. I never thought I would be given that kind of opportunity, let alone a chance to document his visit. Before coming to Rome, of course, it was part of my prayer to be near the new Pope. But I never thought it would be that near. I’m just amazed at how God and the Blessed Virgin Mary orchestrated every detail in their hands. I know they arranged everything.”

Moving forward

Estenzo carries Cebu with her wherever she goes. “Despite the huge pressure and responsibility, it gives me so much joy to represent Cebu in events like this. As I’ve mentioned earlier, I am the first Cebuana to be accepted into this program. And so, it’s a wonderful opportunity to introduce our faith, our devotion to the Holy Child, our culture, to people from different nations. It’s like bringing Cebu to the world, to send a message that Cebuanos like me could do something for the growth of the community, for the growth of the Church and even have the chance to meet the Pope.”

Her advice for dreamers back home is simple, but hard-won: “This opportunity did not happen overnight. It is a byproduct of all the risks I took, the pains I’ve endured, the tears I’ve shed, of trusting God despite the struggles, the disappointments, the frustrations, the doubts. I can’t say that I have arrived because I am still a work in progress and there’s still a long way to go. What I just want them to develop is to have that deep and complete trust in God, go where they feel God is calling them and just take the leap of faith.”

In the end, it is memory and mission that Estenzo carries forward. “The opportunity to meet the Pope at a young age is absolutely my best memory. Also, the fact that I’ve been given the chance to visit Rome twice in a year, during a Jubilee Year that only happens every 25 years, is extraordinary, something I will treasure forever.”