How AI is redefining global travel in 2026

Traveling to a foreign country, especially one where you don’t speak the language, used to come with a certain level of fear. Missed trains, confusing menus, getting lost with no way to ask for help. But heading into 2026, that fear feels a little outdated. Now, all it really takes is a phone in your hand.

With apps that can build itineraries, translate languages in real time, convert currencies, and answer almost any question, travel feels far less intimidating and far more empowering. It’s this sense of confidence on demand that defines a new traveler archetype highlighted by Forbes in a Dec. 2025 report, one expected to shape how the world travels in the year ahead.

Forbes and other lifestyle magazines describe these travelers as “glomads,” a blend of “global” and “nomadic,” who rely heavily on technology not to replace the experience, but to support it.

“This movement is fueled not just by the allure of mobility, but by Gen Z’s identity-driven approach, their embrace of artificial intelligence, and a commitment to sustainability and immersive cultural exchange,” shared the media company.

AI as companion

Today, the AI travel revolution is making it easier than ever for glomads to curate trips that match their passions, schedules, and budgets. In another report by BBC on Dec. 2025, it noted that 2026 is set to be the year of quiet escapes, algorithm-shaped itineraries, ultra-personalised retreats, and a return to slower, more intentional travel.

Tools powered by artificial intelligence suggest tailored itineraries, recommend trending destinations, and even optimize travel budgets. Gen Z leads the way, with 72 percent expressing confidence in using AI for everything from price comparisons to building personalized, dynamic itineraries. The magazine noted that travel companies are capitalizing on this demand, leveraging millions of searches and global consumer insights to simplify the travel planning process.

“With AI-powered chatbots, itinerary builders, and smart filters (like ‘ocean view’ or ‘solo traveler’), Gen Z glomads can find the perfect fit, whether they’re seeking serenity in a small town or big city energy,” the magazine shared.

And it shows. From figuring out the best cafe open past midnight to navigating mesh sidewalks in Tokyo, apps have become travel companions, sometimes more trusted than a guidebook or even a local map.

Cons of high-tech reliance

As seamless and empowering as tech-enabled travel sounds, it doesn’t come without drawbacks. Relying too heavily on your phone can backfire when apps can crash and internet access isn’t always guaranteed. For glomads placing full trust in their devices, these moments can quickly turn from convenience to crisis. When every restaurant, route, and experience is pre-approved by an algorithm, there’s also a risk of missing the unexpected joys that make travel unforgettable such as the hidden café with no reviews and will turn out to be the best hole-in-a-wall experience you’re going to bring back home.

Privacy concerns further complicate the picture. AI tools work because they collect data such as locations, preferences, spending habits and not all travelers are comfortable trading personal information for convenience.

So what does smart travel look like in 2026? AI works best as a tool that can get you to the destination, help you plan within your budget, and guide you through unfamiliar spaces. There’s no trading the moments that matter most that still happen offline, getting lost and ending up somewhere wonderful, mispronouncing a word and laughing it off, or staying longer simply because a place feels right. For glomads, technology can remove fear, but curiosity should still lead the ways. S