How an old ATM kiosk becomes Cebu’s newest indie bookshop

Planning

Donald had just returned from a three-month vacation in the United Kingdom when his friend and business partner, Rachel Arandilla, contacted him about a newly available space. “This used to be an old bank, and this area was the ATM,” Donald recalled. “Rachel and I then agreed that this would be the perfect spot for an independent bookshop.”

For any book lover, the dream of opening a personal bookshop is always present, and Donald is no exception. “There were plans in the works, but I didn’t expect everything to come together this year,” he shared, reflecting on the week since the grand opening of Lost Books on Oct. 21, 2024.

Construction began in late June, and the vision steadily took shape over the following months leading up to the grand opening. Now, alongside partners Johanna Michelle Lim as the book curator and Rachel, Lost Books is exactly where it needs to be right now.

Selection

“I’m so happy that our bestsellers during the first week are by Visayan authors — that’s exactly what we hoped for,” Donald beamed.

Thanks to a chain of friends and word-of-mouth, Donald shared that local authors and consignees have been eagerly reaching out to offer their works (both art and books). Among the standouts are “Pahinungod sa Di Hintungdan: Balak” by Adonis Durado, “Disaster: Creative Non-Fiction by Women” — a collection by the Women in Literary Arts-Cebu, Inc., edited by Erlinda Kintanar Alburo — and “Girl with a Broken String” by Therese Villarante.

Donald shared how Cebu’s literary scene has long lacked a dedicated space for Visayan writers — a void Lost Books passionately fills.

Across from the main shelves, an eclectic two-tiered display features themed collections, like Halloween. “This spooky collection came from a single consignee,” Donald explained with a smile. “Anyone’s welcome to add to these themed displays; we’re all about showing stories for every season.”

Next to the themed display is a selection of meticulously chosen secondhand books. “These are well-curated,” Donald shared. “We’ve got everything from Pulitzer winners to National Book Award titles, beloved bestsellers and timeless classics — we make sure all books we carry are worth reading.”

At Lost Books, readers can buy titles, but there’s also a subscription service for just P250 a month, allowing patrons to borrow one book at a time to enjoy at home. “When you subscribe, you get an ID card,” he said. It’s a playful throwback to school libraries with nice little perks.

“This bookshop has been done in countries like China, where not everyone has access to a personal library. Books can be costly, and they often gather dust after just one read or two. With us, you can access an endless rotation of books for a minimal fee,” Donald shared.

Donald also curated shelves for young adults, kids and even antiquarian books, some dating back as far as 1808 and 1849. “Charles Dickens is my favorite author.”

Donald’s love for books took root early on. He remembers yearning for children’s books, especially the Disney ones, though their cost kept them just out of reach. “I only got them as Christmas gifts,” he shared with a smile. “Back then, I still believed in Santa Claus, and every year, I’d wish for books from him.”

When books weren’t readily available, Donald didn’t let that stop him; instead, he turned his school notebooks into storybooks. “Whenever I’d watch cartoons, I’d recall the dialogue and draw out the scenes,” he explained. For young Donald, stories found their way onto those lined pages and in time, books became more accessible to heal young Donald’s love for the medium.

“In fact, when I went to London, I studied the art of bookmaking,” Donald shared. The books he crafted there now occupy a special shelf in Lost Books. He recalled discovering the surprising amount of math involved in creating durable, acid-free books that can withstand the test of time. “I learned about book-binding; in the UK, there’s a dedicated center for book arts in London,” he added.

Everything he learned abroad is now woven into Lost Books. “I want this place to be more than just a curated collection. It’s about every detail of the book,” he said, underscoring Lost Books as a true celebration of both the art and craft of literature.

Future

With book lovers of all ages gathering under one roof, Lost Books is a miniature universe, where a small space holds a big collection and even bigger dreams.

Donald sees the space as his way of giving back to the community. “I want people to come in and say, ‘Oh, my book is here’ — a place where they feel at home, like a third space,” he shared.

As for the café, Donald finds the simplicity of the menu to be just right. With coffee, fresh juices and a selection of sandwiches, he believes these essentials complete the book-reading experience.

Donald recalled a memorable visit from a guest who immediately recognized what Lost Books had accomplished. As a fellow collector, the guest shared how they, too, had turned their own book collection into a mini bookshop at home. “I didn’t know we could put it in such a small and simple place,” said the guest. Donald was happy to see his idea spark inspiration, showing that sometimes, all it takes is a bit of vision to make anything possible.

Through Lost Books, Donald hopes to spark endless conversations and a sense of belonging. What began as one person’s vision now looks toward the future — a growing community of readers and writers.