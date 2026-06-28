How are the TV ratings for ‘Sigabo,’ ‘The Master Cutter’?

Reports said the pilot episode of Coco Martin and Julia Montes’ “Sigabo” fell behind Dingdong Dantes’ “The Master Cutter” in television ratings during their head-to-head premiere on Monday June 22, 2026.

According to the reported ratings, “The Master Cutter” scored 9.9 percent, while “Sigabo” posted 8.2 percent.

However, “Sigabo” aired simultaneously on four free-to-air channels — TV5, AllTV, A2Z and Kapamilya Channel — and recorded a peak concurrent viewership of 404,124. Based on aggregated ratings across its multiple broadcasts, many observers believe Coco Martin still dominated the primetime slot.

It was also noted that “The Master Cutter’s” ratings declined on Monday, with some attributing the drop to the premiere of “Sigabo.” / TRC S