How Cebu's culture of wellness is taking shape through these curated experiences

Students first encounter Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘‘Vitruvian Man’’ in art class. It is often reduced at the time to a lesson in symmetry and Renaissance curiosity. It is only much later, as life expands beyond school corridors, that its deeper philosophy begins to surface. The human body is a study of balance and balance is something constantly negotiated rather than permanently achieved.

With age comes a different reading of the drawing. The circle and square are no longer abstract shapes, but symbols of structure and freedom, discipline and flow.

It is from this perspective that NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s “In Full Balance” takes shape, with a campaign logo inspired by the ‘‘Vitruvian Man,’’ as a sequence of experiences that mirror how people learn to move through life itself: in cycles, in recovery, in effort and in rest.

Beyond Cebu’s scattered wellness events lies something more intentional — a curated experience, layered for both mind and body. It reflects Cebu’s rise as the newest wellness destination, and here is how it will unfold in the coming months.

Flow yoga

The journey begins with Inside Flow Yoga, where movement is guided by breath and music. It is a practice of returning to oneself, of recalibrating after the noise of daily life.

“It’s music-driven yoga,” said internationally recognized instructor Yogi Jen Martinez.

Yoga is often seen as something reserved for those who have experienced it, but for Yogi Jen, the invitation is simple. “Come with an open heart — even a broken heart. You don’t have to be the most flexible. As long as you know how to breathe, you can do yoga.”

Flow Yoga will be held on Aug. 8, 2026.

Sound healing

From stillness comes Sound Healing. In a world filled with noise pollution, the mind is constantly overstimulated with things to process. But sound can also be healing.

On Aug. 14, wellness practitioner Lotte Edwards will facilitate a Sound Healing session, offering participants an evening of relaxation and mindfulness through therapeutic sound frequencies.

“The use of different tools like chimes, gongs and crystals creates vibrations that bring the body into a relaxed state,” said Mark Vincent Fajarda, vice president for marketing of NUSTAR.

Run

Then comes motion again through the NUSTAR Run, a communal act that turns individual endurance into shared momentum. Each participant carries their own reason for starting, but shares the same finish line.

“I have my own team. These fitness coaches will be deployed across the routes — not just to manage runners but to anticipate the support needed on the ground. They truly understand the sport through their own experiences. So this run is going to be very safe,” said Cebu’s newest and first female race director, Janice Pasculado.

The race will feature 1km, 3km, 6km, 10km, 16km and 21km categories on Aug. 23.

Culminating

Finally, the rhythm shifts toward water in the Dragon Boat Regatta, a discipline rooted in coordination and trust. Here, strength is no longer individual but synchronized. The event will be held from Sept. 18 to 20.

It will also benefit the ‘‘Kapwa Ko Mahal Ko Foundation,’’ supporting cancer patients while also involving healthy participants in a shared act of solidarity. As Fajarda shared, the intention is to extend support not only to survivors but to build a community that stands with them.

Cebu’s wellness culture is everywhere, but this is where it all comes together.