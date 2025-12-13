How 'dirami' sustain students

SUYANGAN, Siargao Island — Students in Barangay Suyangan continue to participate in a local tradition called “dirami,” where they assist fishermen with their catch every Saturday in exchange for fish.

The students then sell the fish to earn income, which helps them meet both their daily needs and school-related expenses. Passed down through generations, the practice serves as both livelihood support and a symbol of community cooperation.

“Ang dirami kay dako kaayo’g tabang para makapalit sa mga kinahanglanon sa eskwelahan ug para pud sa bugas,” said John Rey Coluna, a student who regularly participates in the activity.

(The amount is a big help in buying school necessities and rice.)

He explained that the income he earns helps him buy school supplies and food for his family.

Aside from assisting students, “dirami” also benefits fishermen by easing their workload. “Dili ra man pud para sa mga estudyante ang dirami, kundi para usab sa tanan nga gusto motabang ug mokita,” Coluna added, noting that the practice is open to anyone willing to help.

(It is not only for students but also for everyone who wants to help and earn.)

The tradition also teaches young participants important values such as cooperation, responsibility, and perseverance, while reinforcing community bonds.

Through “dirami,” the people of Suyangan continue to demonstrate the spirit of bayanihan, showing that shared effort can create meaningful benefits for both individuals and the community.

Diosiel G. Bernales / Suyangan National High School