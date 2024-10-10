How do you like your eggs for world egg day?

Eggs are one of the best gifts Earth has to offer, and they’re beloved for countless reasons. In the Philippines, they’re the go-to for picky eaters — when the food served by parents isn’t quite hitting the spot, a quick fried egg always saves the day. Whether it’s scrambled, sunny-side-up or hard-boiled, eggs come to the rescue with their versatility and simplicity.

This World Egg Day, Oct. 11, we crack open the endless possibilities of cooking an egg. Whether you love it with crispy edges, a runny yolk, soft and creamy scrambled, there’s an egg-cooking method for everyone to enjoy.

How do you like your egg

In the darkly funny thriller “Saltburn” by Emerald Fennell, there’s a painfully awkward scene involving eggs. Barry Keoghan’s character, Oliver, orders eggs “over easy,” only to find he can’t stomach the runny yolks that come with it. Viewers point out he doesn’t quite understand what “over easy” really means. The moment, excruciating in its awkwardness, reflects the universal truth: knowing how you like your eggs can spare you from some uncomfortable situations.

To help you avoid that kind of confusion and fully enjoy your eggs in every style, here’s a breakdown of popular egg variations with the help of “What’s for Dinner?”, a recipe and meal-planning website designed to help users quickly find meal ideas.

Baked: Who knew baking could be so egg-citing? Just whisk those eggs and pour the mixture into muffin tins. Toss in some cheese or colorful veggies for extra flavor and nutrition. Bake until fluffy and golden — perfect for a breakfast on the go.

“Add bread for a quick sandwich or sprinkle in some cheese or veggies for added nutrition and flavor,” wrote the website.

Fried: Frying eggs is a classic move that never gets old! Serve them sunny-side up or flip them for a crispy edge. Pair with crunchy toast, crispy bacon or even throw them in a fried rice dish to jazz up those leftovers. Deliciousness guaranteed!

Scrambled: Whisk them up with a dash of salt and pepper, then pour into a hot pan. Keep stirring gently for that light, fluffy texture we all crave. Want to spice things up? Add some crunchy cheddar for an extra kick!

Over Easy: Channel your inner chef and flip those eggs! Cook until the whites are just set, then gently flip for that perfect runny yolk. The best part? It’s a delicious addition to toast or a cozy breakfast burrito. Who doesn’t love a little yolk drizzle?

Over Medium: If you prefer your yolks with a bit more structure, go for over medium! Follow the same flipping technique but leave them on the heat a touch longer. You’ll get that lovely balance between soft and firm.

Over Hard: For those who like it well done, over hard is the way to go. Cook your eggs until the yolks are firm and set. Perfect for adding protein to a hearty breakfast plate or topping off a delicious burger. No runny mess here!

Omelets: Let’s get creative with omelets! Crack a few eggs, add your favorite fillings — think cheese, veggies or even meats — and fold it all together.For a twist, try a shrimp frittata or a classic Italian caprese omelet. The possibilities are endless!

Boiled: Hard-boiled or soft-boiled, these eggs are the ultimate grab-and-go snack! Hard-boiled eggs can be chopped into salads or made into egg salad for lunch. Soft-boiled? Perfect for dipping toast! Just boil, cool and enjoy — simple and nutritious.

Deviled: Deviled eggs are a party favorite that never fails to impress! Slice your hard-boiled eggs in half, mix the yolks with mustard and mayo, and pipe them back into the whites.

Steamed: Steaming eggs gives you that creamy yolk and tender whites with an easy peel! Just pop them in a steamer while you prepare the rest of your meal. Once they’re done, transfer them to ice water to keep those yolks just the way you like them. It’s a hassle-free way to enjoy boiled eggs.

Poached: Poached eggs are the stars of brunch! Perfectly cooked, with a silky texture, they elevate dishes like eggs Benedict or can be served alongside sautéed veggies. Plus, they’re surprisingly easy to make. Just simmer in water and watch the magic happen.