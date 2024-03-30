How Easter Came to be: Exploring the rich history, traditions of Easter

Easter symbols

Easter is rich in symbolism, with many traditions and symbols representing themes of renewal, rebirth and new life. One of the most recognizable symbols of Easter is the Easter egg, which is believed to represent the tomb from which Jesus emerged after his resurrection. The practice of decorating eggs for Easter dates back to ancient times and is still a popular tradition in many cultures today.

Another common Easter symbol is the Easter bunny, which is often associated with the arrival of spring and the fertility of the season. The Easter bunny is believed to bring Easter eggs to children, symbolizing the new life that comes with the arrival of spring.